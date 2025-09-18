Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre-Harvest continues to progress across the Red River Valley, but recent temperatures could cause some changes in the pre harvest. Joe Hastings of American Crystal Sugar tells us more.

As for the beet quality, Hastings says this year’s beet crop is healthy, and sugar content is strong.

Area producers are still in need of labor for the upcoming sugarbeet harvest. People interested in a temporary job working harvest should go to the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association Website.