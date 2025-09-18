Skip to content

Sugarbeet Harvest Update

Sugarbeet Pre-Harvest continues to progress across the Red River Valley, but recent temperatures could cause some changes in the pre harvest. Joe Hastings of American Crystal Sugar tells us more. 

As for the beet quality, Hastings says this year’s beet crop is healthy, and sugar content is strong. 

Area producers are still in need of labor for the upcoming sugarbeet harvest. People interested in a temporary job working harvest should go to the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Growers Association Website.

September 18, 2025

Police Search for Missing Bemidji Man

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for 35-year-old Andrew Colen of Bemidji. 
September 18, 2025

Minnesota Department of Revenue Warns of Scam Text Messages

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is monitoring reported text messages that claim to be from the Minnesota Department
September 18, 2025

Slow Start to Deer Archery Season

The Northern Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer reports for the week highlighted a significantly slow start to the deer
