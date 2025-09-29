Target Launches New Experience for Customers

Minnesota-based retailer Target is introducing a new self-checkout system designed to enhance accessibility for guests with disabilities. The company announced the nationwide rollout of what it calls a first-of-its-kind accessible self-checkout experience.

This innovative system is tailored to support guests who are blind or have low vision, as well as those with motor disabilities. It integrates seamlessly with Target’s existing self-checkout infrastructure. It includes a range of inclusive features, such as Braille labels, high-contrast button icons, a headphone jack with adjustable volume, a custom tactile controller, physical navigation buttons, and a dedicated information key.

Target says the new system reflects its ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive shopping experience for all guests.