Target Launches New Experience for Customers

Minnesota-based retailer Target is introducing a new self-checkout system designed to enhance accessibility for guests with disabilities. The company announced the nationwide rollout of what it calls a first-of-its-kind accessible self-checkout experience. 

This innovative system is tailored to support guests who are blind or have low vision, as well as those with motor disabilities. It integrates seamlessly with Target’s existing self-checkout infrastructure. It includes a range of inclusive features, such as Braille labels, high-contrast button icons, a headphone jack with adjustable volume, a custom tactile controller, physical navigation buttons, and a dedicated information key. 

Target says the new system reflects its ongoing commitment to creating a more inclusive shopping experience for all guests.

September 30, 2025

Minnesota Farmers Stuck in Trade War with China

President Trump is acknowledging that farmers are going to be hurt by his tariffs for a little while
September 29, 2025

State Health Officials Launch New Cannabis Campaign

Minnesota health officials are launching “Be Cannabis Aware,” a new campaign aimed at educating young people under the
September 29, 2025

Farmers Face Tough Health Insurance Questions with Federal Cuts

The federal tax cuts are sending shockwaves through Minnesota farm fields. When Minnesota sure rates come out this
