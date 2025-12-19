The Marvin Companies: “We are strong, we are healthy, and we are poised for even greater things next year.”

PHOTO: Courtesy of The Marvin Companies

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | Friday, December 19, 2025

WARROAD, Minn. – “We are strong, we are healthy, and we are poised for even greater things next year,” said Paul Marvin, CEO of The Marvin Companies, as nearly 2,000 employees gathered in Warroad for the company’s annual meeting. The event celebrated long-term service milestones, company growth, and Marvin’s commitment to safety, quality, and community, while also announcing more than $13.7 million in profit sharing for eligible employees.

Despite severe weather advisories and subzero temperatures, approximately 1,900 employees braved up to 50 MPH wind gusts to attend the event held at the Gardens Arena, with thousands more across the nation streaming the event live. The gathering highlighted Marvin’s long-term service milestones, recent accomplishments, and ongoing commitments to safety, quality, and community.

Director of Operations Brian Mayfield opened the meeting by recognizing employee longevity, noting that four employees marked 45 years of service, while more than 20 employees celebrated 40 years or more with the company. Employees reaching 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, and 45 years of service were acknowledged during the program, underscoring Marvin’s long-standing culture of employee retention and commitment.

Musical entertainment for the afternoon was provided by sisters Christy Olafson and Sarah Homme.

The meeting also included multiple door prize giveaways, including a grand prize won by Gwenda Johnson, MHC $500 gift cards awarded to Nathan Lewis and Amanda Larson, five one-day paid holidays, Ultimate Marvin Recharge Gift Bundles, and gift cards to local businesses including 1901 Public House, The Hawk, and The Woods.

Mayfield highlighted Marvin’s growing workforce, noting that 307 team members attended their first annual meeting this year. He emphasized the company’s people-first approach and prevention-based safety strategy, pointing to significant investments across the Warroad facility, including machine guarding upgrades on every chop saw and moulder.

“Safety isn’t just a priority: it’s a promise that we live by,” Mayfield said, explaining that Marvin’s focus has shifted from reacting after injuries occur to preventing them altogether.

He also referenced Marvin’s five-year strategy, “Fully Charged Marvin,” a collaborative effort between engineering and maintenance teams designed to drive long-term progress while preserving the craftsmanship that defines the brand. Mayfield cited recent high-profile projects, including work for Lehigh University, Harvard, and Bon Jovi’s new Nashville restaurant, JBJ’s Nashville, as examples of Marvin’s continued quality focus.

Mayfield closed his remarks by thanking employees for their commitment to safety, quality, and teamwork, noting that Marvin celebrated its 113th year in business in 2025.

Company President Darrin Peterson addressed the audience, congratulating employees on milestone anniversaries and recognizing those preparing for retirement in 2026. He noted that Marvin became a safer place to work in 2025, reversing a previous trend of rising injury rates.

“We slowed things down to make sure safety and quality got the time they deserved,” Peterson said.

Peterson highlighted major project wins, including work on the University of Tennessee football stadium and the Harvard project. He also emphasized increased collaboration between Marvin and Trustile teams, which he said helped drive creativity and customer value. One notable example of the company’s impressive productivity across product lines was the launch of the Marvin Vivid Collection, which moved from concept to market in just 18 months.

Peterson detailed investments in wood processing, quality systems, and customer service technology. He said Marvin’s new quality assessment tools and updated production standards are strengthening customer trust, with improved scorecards and daily audits planned across all production lines by 2026.

He also recognized Marvin’s truck drivers for their role in safety and customer experience, calling them “often the first face our customers see.”

Peterson addressed challenges faced in 2025, including supply chain disruptions, tariffs, labor needs, and the difficult decision to close the Marvin Coastline facility.

“When we stay focused and united, we can overcome anything,” Peterson said.

CEO Paul Marvin took the stage, reflecting on the company’s roots in Warroad and its growth to nearly 9,000 employees nationwide.

“Our story starts here in Warroad,” Marvin said, emphasizing Marvin’s identity as a family-owned, family-led company headquartered in Warroad, now supported by multiple generations of Marvin family leadership. He noted that 28 fifth-generation family members are now part of the company, alongside leadership from the fourth generation.

Marvin described 2025 as a year of growth and resilience, with the company exceeding sales targets across all product lines despite broader challenges in the housing industry. The Infinity brand experienced more than 30 percent growth, and Marvin continued to gain market share while many competitors struggled.

While overall profit is expected to finish below 2024 levels, Marvin said the company will land on budget and remains well-positioned for future success. He cited major investments in safety, quality, new facilities, and enterprise technology systems as key drivers.

Among those investments were the opening of a new 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Kansas, and a new distribution center in Windsor, Connecticut, both of which reflect Marvin’s capacity for continued growth amid expanding market demand.

Marvin also highlighted continued expansion of the Infinity business through Costco, with the brand currently available in more than 250 warehouses nationwide, a figure expected to reach nearly 300 by the end of 2026 and more than 600 by 2028.

He acknowledged that change can be uncomfortable, quoting Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena,” and thanked employees for showing up, adapting, and doing the hard work necessary to move the company forward.

Marvin took time to honor members of the senior leadership team, including Steve Turek, who is retiring, his longtime secretary Maika Knudson, and the late Brian Johnson, whose impact on Marvin’s people, facilities, and culture was remembered.

“Being there for each other is something Marvin is really good at,” Marvin said.

While much of the meeting focused on Marvin’s continued commitment to higher safety and quality standards, leadership also reiterated the company’s commitment to the communities it serves. Marvin’s Brighter Days Fund, an employee donation-based fund matched by the company, has distributed more than $1 million to employees in need since its inception three years ago. Hundreds of employees also supported more than 200 community organizations across Marvin’s footprint through volunteer efforts and donations.

CEO Paul Marvin discussed how the company has supported, and will continue to support, its local communities in 2026:

Marvin also shared updates on the company’s overall performance, saying he was pleased with how the organization navigated unexpected challenges and positioned itself for future years:

The meeting concluded with the announcement of Marvin’s 2025 profit sharing totals. $13,702,249 was shared among 8,131 eligible employees across all Marvin locations. Full-time employees who worked more than 1,500 hours in 2025 received payouts ranging from $1,354 to $4,231, depending on length of service.

Twenty-five percent of the profit-sharing pool was distributed based on employee tenure, further recognizing long-term commitment. Nearly 15 percent of Marvin employees have been with the company for 20 years or more. Since instituting profit sharing in 1957, Marvin has shared more than $427 million in profits with employees.

As Marvin looks ahead to 2026, leadership emphasized continued investment in safety, quality, innovation, and community, with a shared goal of building an even stronger future together.