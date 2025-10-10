Thief River Falls Airport Welcomes Security Upgrades, Expansion

Thief River Falls Regional Airport has new technology most regional airports have not seen yet. Their new dual-use CT scanner has streamlined security checking for carry-on and checked baggage for the twelve weekly Denver Air flights that depart from TVF.

Joe Hedrick, the airport’s manager, said they’re offering a first-class product out of a very small airport. The increased size from the original bag scanner means a slight expansion of the terminal floor. The northwest corner of the building was where general aviation pilots would be placed. They will be getting a new building, which will break ground in October.

Normally, the updated CT scanner would cost $300,000, but the Transportation Security Administration offered the airport the upgrade for free once it was able to fit it in the security area. Construction started in the last week of August and the scanner became fully operational Sept. 19.

Passengers will no longer need to remove laptops from bags or remove shoes before entering the security checkpoint. TVF reached the 8,000 yearly passenger mark in 2022, which put it in line for certain funding increases from the FAA. With these upgrades now in place, Hedrick has his sights set on boosting that number again.