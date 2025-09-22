Tribal Nations Lead the Way as Minnesota’s Adult-Use Cannabis Market Opens

As Minnesota’s adult-use cannabis market begins to take shape, two tribal nations are stepping up to supply the first wave of products. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and White Earth Nation are now providing adult-use cannabis to retailers, marking a significant milestone in the state’s rollout of legalized marijuana.

Eric Taubel with the Office of Cannabis Management says tribal-state compacts are creating mutual benefits for both tribal enterprises and medical cannabis providers. While tribal operations are currently leading the supply chain, Taubel says the market will expand further once the first state-licensed cultivators begin harvesting their crops, expected later this year.

Minnesota legalized adult-use cannabis in 2023, with full retail availability projected to grow through 2025.