USDA Forest Service Invests $175K in Wildfire Reduction Efforts in Lake of the Woods

The U.S.D.A. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is granting 175 thousand dollars to Lake of the Woods County to reduce wildfire risk to communities. This is part of an over 200 million dollar investment in 58 projects across 22 states and two tribes nationwide. Officials say the money will be used to update the Lake of the Woods Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

These investments, thanks to Congressionally mandated funding, help at-risk communities plan for and reduce wildfire risk, protecting homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

Secretary Brooke Rollins said “These grants are about putting real resources directly in the hands of the people who know their lands and communities best – America’s foresters. By empowering them, we are protecting homes, businesses, and infrastructure while securing the future of our great American landscape”.

More information about the funded proposals, as well as announcements about the grant program, is available on the Community Wildfire Defense Grants website.