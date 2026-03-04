Vote for Student Art at Warroad Riverplace

If you’re looking for a fun way to support some talented young artists in our community, head over to Warroad RiverPlace now through March 7.

Seventh grade students recently took a creative field trip to RiverPlace, where they designed their own original hockey jersey concepts from scratch. Now, those designs are proudly on display — and the public gets to help decide the winners.

Stop by Tuesday through Saturday between 10 AM and 5 PM, take a look at the creative artwork, and cast your vote for your favorite design. Community votes will determine five students that get to keep a gift certificate to Scoops for some well-earned ice cream.

It’s a great chance to celebrate local creativity, encourage young artists, and maybe even get inspired yourself.

Voting closes Saturday, March 7 at 5 PM sharp. Make your voice heard and support our Warroad students at RiverPlace this week.