Warroad City Council 7-28-25

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 30, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Warroad City Council met in regular session Monday night at the city building. KQ92 and KRWB was able to speak with MNDOT’s Construction Project Engineer, Cody Nelson, who was present at the meeting to provide an update on construction and he updates us on what changes are occurring this week and over the next month.

Nelson also commented on the Highway 11 bridge project and what progress has been coming along there.

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to provide updates from City Council and construction projects this summer.