Warroad City Council 8-11-25

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 15, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Warroad City Council met in regular session Monday. KQ92/KRWB News spoke with Councilmember Kevin Thompson about the problems the city has been having with utilities across the city, starting with a surprisingly high number of delinquencies throughout the city recently. Thompson tells us the best way to handle not being able to afford your utilities bill any given month.

Another topic was the Widseth GIS project, Thompson explains.

Citizens living within Warroad City limits might have noticed a power outage Friday night last week where some experienced a short “flicker” outage, while others in specific parts of town experienced a longer outage.

