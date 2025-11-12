Warroad City Council discussed Small Cities Development Grant Application

By: Graham Scher – November 12th

Warroad, Minn – Warroad City Council convened in regular session Monday November 10th at the Warroad City Building with Mayor Tom Goldsmith presiding. A Presentation was made by John Wynne on the Small Cities Development Grant Application, and a motion was made to approve a collaborative application between multiple cities. Mayor Goldsmith explains the grant application and who is applying for the grant

Warroad City Council approved delinquent accounts to be sent to the count for collection with taxes. That was Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith.