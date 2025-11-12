Skip to content

Warroad City Council discussed Small Cities Development Grant Application

By: Graham Scher – November 12th

Warroad, Minn – Warroad City Council convened in regular session Monday November 10th at the Warroad City Building with Mayor Tom Goldsmith presiding. A Presentation was made by John Wynne on the Small Cities Development Grant Application, and a motion was made to approve a collaborative application between multiple cities. Mayor Goldsmith explains the grant application and who is applying for the grant 

Warroad City Council approved delinquent accounts to be sent to the count for collection with taxes. That was Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith.

November 12, 2025

Warroad Senior Spotlight: Exhibit on Student Research

Warroad High School Senior Spotlight Exhibit on Student Research is coming up on Monday, November 17th at 6pm
November 12, 2025

Osberg Marks 100th Campaign Stop in Warroad, Engaging with Constituents in Minnesota’s 7th District

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | November 12, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – Congressional candidate Erik
November 12, 2025

Support a Local Artist this Holiday Season

The Holidays season has arrived, which means that many people are starting to purchase their Christmas gifts, or
