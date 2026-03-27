Warroad City Council Talks Sidewalk Project

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Friday, March 27, 2026

WARROAD, Minn. – Warroad City Council met in regular session this week, holding discussions about several projects that will be happening throughout the city this summer and Council approved to review plans and specs and authorized to advertise for project bids. Councilmember Kevin Thompson told us more about the sidewalk project and where those will end up going after construction.

Thompson was also asked what are the next steps of the sidewalk project this summer and when the expected completion date will be.

KQ92/KRWB Radio will continue to follow local city councils and provide updates.