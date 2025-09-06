“Warroad Community Potluck” Stage Manager on RiverPlace Segment

By Jon Michael – R & J Broadcasting | September 5, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Preparations continue for the production of “Warroad Community Potluck” which will be performed on September 12th, 13th, and 14th. The play is being put on by Mixed Blood Theater. On The Warroad RiverPlace segment this week, Stage manager Joelle Coutu (Coo-chew) talked about her role

This week is Tech Week for the play and Coutu talked about what happens during this week.

To get tickets for “Warroad Community Potluck” go to warroadriverplace.org or stop by Warroad RiverPlace during their hours Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 5pm.