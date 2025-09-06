Skip to content

“Warroad Community Potluck” Stage Manager on RiverPlace Segment

By Jon Michael – R & J Broadcasting | September 5, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Preparations continue for the production of “Warroad Community Potluck” which will be performed on September 12th, 13th, and 14th. The play is being put on by Mixed Blood Theater. On The Warroad RiverPlace segment this week, Stage manager Joelle Coutu (Coo-chew) talked about her role 

This week is Tech Week for the play and Coutu talked about what happens during this week.

To get tickets for “Warroad Community Potluck” go to warroadriverplace.org or stop by Warroad RiverPlace during their hours Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 5pm.

September 6, 2025

Coaches Corner KQ92 – September 9/6/25

Warroad head coach Brandon Barker Warroad’s Connor Lund Warroad’s Maddex Cole Warroad volleyball coach Jasmine Draper Warroad cross
September 5, 2025

Warroad Police Chief Gives Highway 11 Construction Update

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 5, 2025 Warroad, Minn –Warroad Police Chief Wade
September 5, 2025

Minnesota DNR Updates

The Minnesota DNR has released results from its 2024 small game survey. Overall small game license sales were
