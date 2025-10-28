Warroad Council Reviews Community Development Progress, Approves Police Hire and Plans Property Lease Renewals

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | October 28, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – The Warroad City Council met Monday, October 27, with council members Kevin Thompson, Michele Vandal, Dean Dorholt, and Joe Olafson in attendance. Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith was absent, and Councilman Kevin Thompson presided over the meeting as acting mayor.

The council began the meeting after the pledge of allegiance, approving procedural checks totaling just over $826,000.

Council members also approved Officer Conor Adams for a full-time position with the Warroad Police Department. The move fills shifts left open while another officer recovers from a non-work-related injury expected to last nine to twelve months. Warroad Chief of Police, Wade Steinbring, added that Adams was, “…doing a great job,” with City Administrator Kathy Lovelace agreeing.

In other business, the council approved the hiring of a part-time clerk at the Municipal Liquor Store, following a recent vacancy.

Much of Monday’s meeting centered around updates from Warroad Community Development’s Director, Sarah Carling. We sat down with Carling to discuss an upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony for the organization’s new website:

Carling also spoke to us about Warroad Community Development’s ongoing work with the University of Minnesota:

The University of Minnesota is also working collaboratively with Warroad and other Highway 11 communities, Baudette and Badger, in their Empowering Small Minnesota Communities Program. Carling provided more details on this work as well:

Construction on the Highway 11 bridge project was briefly discussed, with Utilities superintendent Dan Trosen noting things appeared to be on schedule to reopen the bridge by November 7. “Tentatively they’re looking at opening it Friday before deer hunting,” he said. Councilman Kevin Thompson inquired about the durability of the decorative thin brick proposed for the project. City Administrator Kathy Lovelace said it should hold up “as long as it doesn’t get hit.”

The council ended the meeting by forming a committee to review and renew several city property leases, including those for the gravel pit, agricultural land, Nomad, the brewery, and the Tiny Home area. Council member Joe Olafson volunteered to serve, and Kevin nominated Dean Dorholt for his expertise in property values. City Administrator Lovelace will compile the necessary information for the council to consider lease renewals and approvals, noting it has been some time since the city last conducted such a review.

KQ92 & KRWB will continue to follow Warroad City Council meetings and provide updates.