Warroad Honors Steve Hagen’s 30 Years with Chamber at Town Hall

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — Warroad residents gathered at Warroad High School Theater for the April Townhall Meeting last week.

One of the highlights of the evening was honoring Chamber President Steve Hagen for 30 years of service to the Warroad Chamber. City leaders and community members thanked Hagen for his decades of leadership and commitment to local business and growth.

Hagen reflected on how much the community has evolved during his time with the Chamber.

Hagen also pointed to how the Chamber is adapting to keep up with those changes—especially online. He says the Chamber now operates two separate websites designed to serve different purposes, while still working together to support the community.

The town hall wrapped up with updates on ongoing projects and a continued focus on strengthening Warroad’s business community.