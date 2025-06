By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | June 20, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – The Warroad High School Gymnasium has been undergoing renovations since May 20th when the Gym has officially been closed. Dr. Shawn Yates provides an update on the Warroad High School Gym floor and how things are being completed for fall and winter sports.

As the on-going gym project continues, the gym will officially be closed until July 15th when the renovations are expected to be completed.