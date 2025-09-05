Warroad Police Chief Gives Highway 11 Construction Update

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 5, 2025

Warroad, Minn –Warroad Police Chief Wade Steinbring was a guest on community conversation this week and told us about the latest news on the construction in Warroad. First Steinbring told us of the construction on SR 313 north of the roundabout on Highway 11.

Steinbring also told us the latest on the construction on the Highway 11 bridge and expected end date.

The bridge is expected to be open to 2 lanes in the next couple months. KQ92/KRWB will continue to update.