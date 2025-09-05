Skip to content

Warroad Police Chief Gives Highway 11 Construction Update

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 5, 2025

Warroad, Minn –Warroad Police Chief Wade Steinbring was a guest on community conversation this week and told us about the latest news on the construction in Warroad. First Steinbring told us of the construction on SR 313 north of the roundabout on Highway 11.

Steinbring also told us the latest on the construction on the Highway 11 bridge and expected end date.

The bridge is expected to be open to 2 lanes in the next couple months. KQ92/KRWB will continue to update.

September 5, 2025

Minnesota DNR Updates

The Minnesota DNR has released results from its 2024 small game survey. Overall small game license sales were
September 4, 2025

Warroad at Roseau volleyball tonight

The Warroad Warriors will travel to Roseau to play the Rams tonight on Lake Country KQ92 and online
September 3, 2025

Nipp Arrested in Red Lake County Co-op Swindle

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | September 3, 2025 Warroad, Minn – Stephanie Michele Nipp,
« Prev1234567Next »