Warroad Prepares 2026 Budget, Discusses Proposed Railroad Quiet Zones

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | September 24, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – On Monday Sept. 22 the Warroad City Council convened to discuss a preliminary budget for 2026, infrastructure and equipment purchases for emergency services, and more on proposed ‘quiet zones’ for local railroad crossings. Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith presided over the meeting, with City Administrator Kathy Lovelace present, and council members Dean Dorholt, Joe Olafson, Kevin Thompson, and Michele Vandal in attendance.

The meeting commenced with Lovelace presenting the council with the budget, having reworked the numbers, and recommending an overall 10% increase. Lovelace reiterated that once the number had been submitted to the county, it could be lowered but not raised, and 10% was a standard figure that had been used before.

The city council unanimously approved a preliminary budget that would see a 10% increase for 2026, noting that the final budget would be determined at the Dec. 8 meeting later this year. Warroad Mayor Tom Goldsmith let us know what this budget seeks to prioritize:

Emergency Services Manager Joy Bukowiec presented the council with an update on funding received from the State of Minnesota in Dec. 2024 in the amount of $170,754. As of Sept. 1 $90,440 had been spent on new ambulance cots, and an additional $17,778 was proposed to address infrastructure repairs and maintenance at the Emergency Services Building. The council unanimously approved this request, noting that the remaining funds would need to be spent by Dec. 2025.

Bukowiec also discussed Emergency Services applying for reimbursement of “no-transport” calls, those are emergency calls where an ambulance ride is not needed. HF2, which passed in the Minnesota Legislature in June of 2025, has included a provision for rural EMS compensation for such calls in Article 5 of the extensive health and human services bill that was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz. While this funding is available, it must be applied for and is not guaranteed, and Warroad’s EMS is looking at the possibility of implementing a fee of up to $200 for emergency services rendered that do not end with an ambulance transport.

We talked to Mayor Goldsmith about how the approved equipment and infrastructure improvements would benefit the community of Warroad:

Warroad Chief of Police Wade Steinbring informed the council that a new squad car had been delivered to the dealer, and was looking to put the vehicle into commission in the next few weeks. The council needed only to authorize the purchase of new emergency equipment that would need to be installed in this new squad car. The council unanimously approved this proposal, and Steinbring informed the city that this process would now take about three months to complete.

Mayor Goldsmith shared some more details regarding these purchases for the Warroad Police Department:

Cole Nelson, a representative of MNDot, shared progress on the Highway 11 construction still happening in Warroad. Nelson stated that construction of the roundabout on Highway 11 and State Highway 313 was nearing completion, with permanent signs placed on Sept. 23 and turf installation completing on Sept. 24. Orange barriers along Highway 11 for this project are to be removed by the end of the week.

Nelson informed the city that the Highway 11 bridge project is behind schedule, however the construction team expects to pour concrete in the first or second week of October, and commuters will see the bridge fully re-opened this fall.

Mayor Goldsmith informed the council that eight permits had been secured for the proposed quiet zones at railroad crossings, but input was still being gathered. The council engaged in a brief discussion regarding their own thoughts on the matter.

City Councilwoman Michele Vandal commented about her findings, including, “… increased quality of life, increased property values and economic development.” While Councilman Joe Olafson pushed back, citing “bad timing” due to recent construction.

“I don’t want to spend money on it … our businesses have taken a hit with traffic,” Olafson commented, raising concerns about more construction obstructing access to local businesses. “I would like to do the math, to see who it benefits.”

Goldsmith provided an update, and more information about the benefits of these proposed quiet zones:

The mayor also commented on about hesitations the council had regarding the cost of these quiet zones, which would be approximately $80,000 a crossing, nearing $1 million for all eight crossings, and how local communities might consider footing the bill:

KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow Warroad City Council meetings and provide updates.