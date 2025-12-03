Warroad Riverplace Christmas Concert Update

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | December 3, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Warroad Riverplace Christmas Concert is coming up this weekend beginning Friday and finishing up on Saturday evening. Laura Larson stopped by to give us some important information regarding this weekend’s concerts.

Larson also mentioned another event happening simultaneously this weekend that might just help you get that gift idea or treat to yourself this Christmas season.

Again Riverplace Christmas concert Friday evening is sold out, but seats are available for Saturday evening’s concert. More info and tickets can be found at warroadriverplace.org.