Skip to content

Warroad Riverplace Christmas Concert Update

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | December 3, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – Warroad Riverplace Christmas Concert is coming up this weekend beginning Friday and finishing up on Saturday evening. Laura Larson stopped by to give us some important information regarding this weekend’s concerts.

Larson also mentioned another event happening simultaneously this weekend that might just help you get that gift idea or treat to yourself this Christmas season.

Again Riverplace Christmas concert Friday evening is sold out, but seats are available for Saturday evening’s concert. More info and tickets can be found at warroadriverplace.org.

December 4, 2025

Warroad Broadcaster Dan DeMolee Retires After 50 Years in Radio

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 4, 2025 Warroad, MINN. – A five-decade broadcasting
December 4, 2025

Roseau Council Approves Levy, Reviews Staffing Needs Ahead of New State Leave Law

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | December 3, 2025 Roseau, MINN. – The Roseau City
December 4, 2025

Marines Toys for Tots Supplying Gifts to Underprivileged Kids for over 78 Years

If you’ve been out Christmas shopping during the holidays, it’s almost certain that you’ve seen the white drop
« Prev1234567Next »