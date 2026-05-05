Warroad Riverplace this Thursday

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — Warroad residents have a chance to catch a free craft session and unique live music experience close to home this Thursday at Warroad Riverplace.

On Thursday afternoon, families can stop in for a free craft session inspired by the Minnesota fishing opener. Kids can drop by between 3:30 and 5:30 to create colorful fish scratch art in a relaxed, hands-on setting.

Later that evening, pianist and composer Philip Daniel will be performing at 7pm on stage at Riverplace.

Daniel is bringing a mix of original piano music, electronic elements, subtle percussion and visual effects designed specifically for the RiverPlace digital wall, enhancing the performance and visual experience for all who attend.

Tickets are just $12 for adults, $7 for students. More information on these events and tickets for the concert can be found at warroadriverplace.org.