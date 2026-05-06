Republican Steve Gander On Minnesota’s Economy

In Northern Minnesota, where small towns stretch between forests and frozen lakes, the state’s financial troubles are starting to feel close to home. Local leaders say tightening budgets in St. Paul could mean fewer resources for rural schools, road repairs, and healthcare access—services already stretched thin across the region.

Minnesota State Representative Steve Gander spoke with R&J News following Governor Tim Walz’s State of the State speech earlier this week.

The East Grand Forks Republican compared Minnesota’s economy from the time before Walz took office and the current situation.