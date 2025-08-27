Warroad/Roseau Highway 11 Construction Update

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | August 27, 2025

Roseau County, Minn – Construction continues this week on Highway 11. An update on what happened last week on Highway 11, starting with the bridge project in Warroad, Piers were cast and the curing period began. Crews began setting beams as well late in the week. Next week, beam setting will continue and is planned to wrap up by the end of this week.

Continuing with project updates, the Roundabout project at Cedar Ave/313 and Highway 11, Crews have completed grading for Hwy 313. Crews are finishing up storm sewer installation. Curb and gutter placement has begun being placed on Highway 313 as well. Next week, concrete will be poured on Hwy 313. Curb and gutter will be placed on the north side of Highway 11. Highway 313 motorists will detour using Gladys, Main St. and CR 74. Highway 11 east, west and south legs of the roundabout are open to traffic. Motorists are encouraged to use additional caution in the work zone.

Construction on Highway 11 in Roseau continues. This week, crews completed concrete work as well as final grading and cleanup work. The project is ready for pavement to begin. Beginning next week, during paving operations, motorists should only use the detour of Center St. W between Highway 89, and 11th Avenue. East of the Roseau River bridge: pavement will be milled down and paving will follow. Highway 11 from 11th Ave to 3rd Ave will be closed during paving operation. Paving on the west of the Roseau River bridge will be completed after the east side.