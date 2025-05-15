Skip to content

Warroad Scholarship night next week

Warroad High School is having their annual Scholarships Night Dinner coming up Monday May 19th at 6:30pm. The dinner provides the graduating seniors with a great opportunity to further continue their education at the next level. Warroad High School’s Brianne Miller loves the opportunity it provides for the students.

Even with the Warrior senior class being smaller this year, there are several graduating seniors that have plans to continue their education in college. Brianne Miller tells us their future plans.

The final school day for all seniors is next Wednesday, May 21st with Baccalaureate being the evening of the 21st.

May 16, 2025

Senator Mark Johnson discusses State Budget Agreement 

Earlier this week on Thursday state legislative leaders came to an agreement on the framework of a state
May 16, 2025

DNR’s Coby Fontes shares the latest on wildfires in the area

Almost 500 wildfires have been reported with all the heat, low humidity, dryness, and high winds. On the
May 16, 2025

Lake of the Woods New Superintendent

A new Lake of the Woods Superintendent will be taking the helm for the upcoming school year this
