Warroad Scholarship night next week

Warroad High School is having their annual Scholarships Night Dinner coming up Monday May 19th at 6:30pm. The dinner provides the graduating seniors with a great opportunity to further continue their education at the next level. Warroad High School’s Brianne Miller loves the opportunity it provides for the students.

Even with the Warrior senior class being smaller this year, there are several graduating seniors that have plans to continue their education in college. Brianne Miller tells us their future plans.

The final school day for all seniors is next Wednesday, May 21st with Baccalaureate being the evening of the 21st.