Warroad School Board Maps Out the Year Ahead

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — The Warroad School Board met in session last week and discussed several important topics, including the 2026–2027 school year.

Leaders in the Warroad School District are already looking ahead, mapping out priorities for students and staff at Warroad High School and across the district. Superintendent Dr. Shawn Yates said early planning is key, even if it comes with a few challenges.

Yates noted that preparing this far in advance can be complex, from budgeting to staffing, but it also gives the district a stronger foundation.

In a small district like Warroad, those early decisions can have a big impact in the classroom. Board members say planning now helps keep things running smoothly once students return.