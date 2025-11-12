Skip to content

Warroad Senior Spotlight: Exhibit on Student Research

Warroad High School Senior Spotlight Exhibit on Student Research is coming up on Monday, November 17th at 6pm at Warroad Riverplace. Seniors in an advanced composition class will be presenting their 8-week research projects and theses, which also include modules that are functional and critical.

Warroad High School Senior Kate Johnson talked with KQ92/KRWB about what her and other seniors are doing with Senior Spotlight.

Senior Ilaina Fish spoke on how she started her senior spotlight and what she’s been researching

Senior Linnea Harren shared a little on who instructs the class and what her project is over.

Student Introductions & Presentations go from 6-6:45 with a gallery walk and reception to follow until 7:30pm. The free event encourages the public’s support of these hardworking and bright students and more details can be found at warroadriverplace.org.

Warroad City Council discussed Small Cities Development Grant Application

Warroad City Council convened in regular session Monday November
Osberg Marks 100th Campaign Stop in Warroad, Engaging with Constituents in Minnesota’s 7th District

Congressional candidate Erik
Support a Local Artist this Holiday Season

The Holidays season has arrived, which means that many people are starting to purchase their Christmas gifts, or
