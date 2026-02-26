Warroad Yeti Fest ’26 Raises Funds For New Project

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Thursday, February 26, 2026

WARROAD, Minn. – Warroad’s annual Yeti Fest Charity Fundraiser is just a couple of weeks away. The event takes place Saturday, March 14, and is hosted by local nonprofit All-In Warroad.

Now in its 13th year, Yeti Fest raises funds for Warroad Special Olympics and other projects aimed at promoting inclusion throughout the community. Bobbi Ehlers, treasurer of All-In Warroad, says this year’s fundraiser is focused on supporting a special local initiative.

Ehlers says community response and support for this year’s event has been strong.

Yeti Fest will be held at the former Lake of the Woods Brewery site this year. Registration remains open for the Yeti Plunge and 5K fun run, and those who don’t want to brave the cold are encouraged to donate instead. Food trucks, free family-friendly activities, and events will be available throughout the day.

For more information or to register, visit the Warroad Yeti Fest Facebook page.