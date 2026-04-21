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While Outdoor Temps Rise, Water Temps Remain Cold 

While the temperatures outside are getting warmer, water temperatures across Northern Minnesota remain very cold. The warmer temperatures can give a false sense of security to people when it comes to water safety, leaving an increased risk of Hypothermia. Carma Hansen of SAFE Kids Grand Forks explains what Hypothermia is and how the body reacts to being submerged in cold water. 

Hansen explains how you should respond to falling into the cold water, so that you can teach your child how to respond. 

If you or your child is showing signs of hypothermia get them to a warm location, and seek medical help immediately.

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