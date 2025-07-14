Woods Fishing Tournament Recap from Owner and Winners

By Graham Scher – R & J Broadcasting | July 14, 2025

Warroad, MINN. – The 26th annual Woods Outdoor Sporting Goods Fishing Tournament was held on Saturday at Lake of the Woods. The owner of The Woods Nick Marvin shared his thoughts on how this year’s tournament went

He also talked about the changes that were put in place for this year’s tournament

Fishing in their third Woods Outdoor Sporting Goods Fishing Tournament the team of Cody Schultz and Nate Obitz won 1st place. Obitz shared his thoughts after the tournament

Obitz also talked about how he and his fishing partner got into the sport

You can watch an archive of the awards ceremony from this year’s Woods Outdoor Sporting Goods Fishing Tournament on yourliveevent.com.