Youth Hockey State Tournaments this weekend

Minnesota Hockey is gearing up for their host sites to host their Region Tournaments between various locations across Minnesota this season as teams look to qualify for State.

The 15U A Youth Hockey State Tournament games are being hosted at Lake of the Woods High School this weekend. Sam Lyon, Activities director stopped by during Lake of the Woods School News to tell us about this huge event at the International Arena this weekend.

The Girls 12U A state tournament will be held in Roseau at Memorial Arena this weekend as a part of the 14 different state and regional tournaments that will be held at 10 different location sites this weekend.