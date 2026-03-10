Skip to content

Youth Hockey State Tournaments this weekend

Minnesota Hockey is gearing up for their host sites to host their Region Tournaments between various locations across Minnesota this season as teams look to qualify for State. 

The 15U A Youth Hockey State Tournament games are being hosted at Lake of the Woods High School this weekend. Sam Lyon, Activities director stopped by during Lake of the Woods School News to tell us about this huge event at the International Arena this weekend.

The Girls 12U A state tournament will be held in Roseau at Memorial Arena this weekend as a part of the 14 different state and regional tournaments that will be held at 10 different location sites this weekend.

March 10, 2026

More Minnesotans Are Going Without Health Insurance

New state data shows more Minnesotans are going without health insurance, including many in rural areas. The latest
March 10, 2026

Warroad City Council Moves Forward with 2026 Projects

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, March 10, 2026 WARROAD, Minn. – The
March 10, 2026

Minnesota DNR Reminders on Wildfire Prevention

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to check for lingering heat from campfires, burn piles,
