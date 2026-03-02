2026 Grazing Mentorship Program Open for Applications

The Minnesota Grazing Lands Conservation Association is now accepting applications for its 2026 Grazing Mentorship Program.

The six-month, one-on-one program runs from April 1 through October 1 and pairs Minnesota livestock producers with experienced local grazers. The program is open to all producers, including beginners, transitioning grazers, and conventional farmers interested in integrating livestock.

Selected participants receive monthly mentor check-ins, an on-farm visit, a two-year association membership, access to a grazing school or field day, and planning tools and peer support. Some participants may also qualify for a $500 completion grant.

Applications close March 20, 2026.

More information is available at mnglca.org.