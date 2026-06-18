2026 Outstanding Senior Citizen in Roseau County

Nominations are now being accepted in Roseau County for the 2026 Outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer Award.

The program recognizes seniors who have made a lasting impact through volunteer service in their communities. One male and one female recipient will be selected from the nominations submitted to the county selection committee.

Judges will consider several factors, including the diversity of accomplishments, how the nominee has touched the lives of others, years of service, time commitment, involvement in organizations, and the variety and quality of volunteer service completed after the age of 65.

To be eligible, nominees must be at least 70 years old by June 1st, 2026. Completed nomination forms must be submitted to a selection committee member by Monday, June 22nd.

To see the names and phone numbers of each town’s selection committee member check out that full story online at kq92.com.