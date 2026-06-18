Nelson Slough Improvement Project Groundbreaking

After many years of planning, construction is now underway for the Nelson Slough Improvement Project near Strandquist, and in celebration of this milestone, the Red River Watershed Management Board (RRWMB) alongside the Middle Snake Rivers Watershed will be holding a groundbreaking event. RRWMB Executive Director Rob Sip tells us more.

Sip tells us more about the Nelson Slough Improvement Project, and what it will accomplish.

Again, the groundbreaking will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at the Nelson Slough located approximately five miles east of Standquist.