Minnesota Job Market Shows Growth in May

Minnesota’s job market showed signs of improvement in May. The state’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.4 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from April, while employers added 5,400 jobs statewide. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota’s job growth outpaced the national rate for the second consecutive month after several months of little growth. Leisure and hospitality and construction led the gains, while over the past year the state added nearly 20,000 jobs overall.

State officials say the figures point to a resilient economy, though labor force participation and wage growth remain areas to watch. For more information on employment trends, job openings, and career resources, visit CareerForce.MN.gov.