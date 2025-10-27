Abundance of Deer/Small Game Expected to be on Minnesota Landscape this Fall

The question many deer hunters have ahead of the fall deer gun hunting season is, how many deer are out on the landscape this year? Minnesota DNR Wildlife Supervisor Rob Baden says the last couple years of mild winters should leave an abundance of deer on the landscape.

Most of Minnesota’s small game seasons have kicked in the last couple days, and Baden says it should be a solid season for small game hunters.

Finally, Baden says the Minnesota DNR recently did a prescribed burn near fertile, that may displace a couple hunters this season.

You can see more hunter safety materials on the Minnesota DNR website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety.