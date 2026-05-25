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Roseau Residents Encouraged to Test Private Well Water

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Roseau, Minn — The Roseau Soil and Water Conservation District is encouraging private well owners to take advantage of a free water testing clinic coming up in Roseau.

The “Well Aware” clinic will be held Tuesday, June 2nd from 3 to 6 p-m at the Roseau Super One Foods location. Free test kits will be available for private well households to check for lead, arsenic, and bacteria in their drinking water.

Organizers say fewer than twenty percent of private well owners test their water as often as recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health. The goal is to improve awareness and help families better understand potential drinking water concerns.

Residents will receive their results directly from the lab, while anonymous testing data will help local conservation officials focus future drinking water education and outreach efforts. For more information, contact the Roseau SWCD or West Polk SWCD offices.

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