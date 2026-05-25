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Minnesota Canola Council Urges Farmers to Watch Disease Risk Map

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Roseau, Minn — With June approaching, The Minnesota Canola Council is reminding farmers across northwest Minnesota and the broader northern growing region to closely monitor sclerotinia risk maps as the growing season continues. The maps help growers evaluate the potential for disease development based on changing weather and environmental conditions across the region.

The maps help growers track disease risk based on changing weather patterns and field conditions that can vary widely from the Red River Valley to northern Minnesota canola acres.

The Sclerotinia Risk in Canola Forecast Program was developed by North Dakota State University’s canola pathology program with support from several grower organizations, including the Minnesota Canola Council and Northern Canola Growers Association.

The program includes a daily updated general risk map, along with a field-specific risk calculator that helps farmers make management decisions. Growers can access the maps online or through the NDSU Canola Doctor app available for both Apple and Android devices.

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