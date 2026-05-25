Roseau Electric Cooperative Urges Spring Planting Power Line Safety

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc

Roseau, Minn — As spring planting ramps up across Roseau and Lake of the Woods Counties, safety experts are reminding farmers to stay alert around overhead power lines and electrical equipment. Large machinery, grain augers, and field equipment can easily come into contact with power lines, creating dangerous — and sometimes deadly — situations during the busy planting season.

Roseau Electric Cooperative General Manager Ryan Severson says awareness is critical this time of year and farmers need to stay focused on their surroundings while working long hours during planting season.

Severson also says knowing what to do during an emergency can save lives.

Severson also is encouraging farmers to use online safety resources before heading to the field this spring.

Severson says a few extra seconds to look up, keep equipment clear of power lines, and plan routes carefully can help prevent serious accidents in the field throughout planting season.