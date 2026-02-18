Skip to content

Ag Workshop Service Announcement

A Livestock Producer Workshop will take place on Monday, February 23rd, from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM at the VFW in Baudette.

Speakers will include specialists from the Sustainable Farming Association, the Minnesota Grazing Lands Conservation Association, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture that will provide valuable information and resources for livestock producers. 

There will also be staff from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, and the Soil and Water Conservation District to highlight available technical and financial assistance.

Refreshments will be provided. Walk-ins are Welcome, but registrations are preferred 

To register contact the Lake of the Woods SWCD at 218-395-4306.

February 18, 2026

Local School Updates 2-18-26

With this major winter storm blowing across parts of Northwest Minnesota, some local and area school districts have
February 17, 2026

Warroad Fire Department Looks Forward to Warroad Yeti-Fest 2026

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting, Inc. | Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Warroad’s annual Yeti-Fest is
February 17, 2026

Artist Reception at Warroad Riverplace this Thursday

Warroad RiverPlace invites the public to a free reception and open house this Thursday, February 19, from 5:00
