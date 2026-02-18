Ag Workshop Service Announcement

A Livestock Producer Workshop will take place on Monday, February 23rd, from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM at the VFW in Baudette.

Speakers will include specialists from the Sustainable Farming Association, the Minnesota Grazing Lands Conservation Association, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture that will provide valuable information and resources for livestock producers.

There will also be staff from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, and the Soil and Water Conservation District to highlight available technical and financial assistance.

Refreshments will be provided. Walk-ins are Welcome, but registrations are preferred

To register contact the Lake of the Woods SWCD at 218-395-4306.