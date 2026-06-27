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Early Primary Voting Begins in Minnesota

Early voting is now underway for Minnesota’s August primary election. Minnesotans can now cast their ballots ahead of the state’s August 11 primary election. Early voting runs through Monday, August 10, giving voters just over a month to vote before Election Day. Secretary of State Steve Simon says the best way to avoid last-minute problems is to make a plan.

For those voting by mail, Simon says it’s easy to keep tabs on your ballot after it’s sent in.

Voters can cast a ballot early in person, vote by mail, or head to the polls on Primary Election Day, August 11. For polling locations, ballot tracking, registration information and a sample ballot, visit MNVotes.gov.

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