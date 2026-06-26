MnDOT Update on Greenbush Highway 11 Project

Drivers in northwestern Minnesota should expect delays as a Highway 11 reconstruction project gets underway in Greenbush. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is rebuilding Highway 11 from Highway 32 to 7th Street, with work including new pavement, sidewalks, storm sewers, lighting, and utility improvements.

Officials say the project will improve safety, drainage, and pedestrian access, with construction expected to wrap up by late September. Drivers are reminded to slow down, stay alert, and obey posted work zone speed limits. For project updates, detour information, and maps, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Highway 11 Greenbush project page.