AGLOW Conference Returns to Minnesota at Lake of the Woods

By Daniel DeMolee – KQ92 & KRWB | October 1, 2025

The Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers (AGLOW) announced at its annual meeting in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, last week that Lake of the Woods Tourism has been chosen to host the 2027 AGLOW Annual Conference.

AGLOW’s annual conference is the premier gathering for outdoor media professionals from across the nation. Each year, outdoor communicators connect with leaders from the fishing, hunting, shooting, and outdoor industries, along with conservation groups and destination representatives. This unique blend of professionals creates opportunities and collaborations that would otherwise not be possible.

As the host location, Lake of the Woods Tourism will once again showcase the world-class fishing, hunting, and outdoor recreation for which the area is famous.

“We are honored and excited to be chosen for the 2027 AGLOW conference,” said Joe Henry, Executive Director of Lake of the Woods Tourism. “The host facility for the conference will be Sportsman’s Lodge. Lake of the Woods Tourism has proudly hosted AGLOW twice before, in 2008 and 2017.”

