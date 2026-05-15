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Air Quality Alert Issued for Parts of Northern Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for parts of west central and northwest Minnesota through this evening because of blowing dust and dangerous air conditions. Areas included in the alert are Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Roseau, the White Earth Nation, and Red Lake Nation. 

Forecasters say strong winds with gusts up to 60 miles an hour could create widespread blowing dust and push air quality into the Red AQI category, considered unhealthy for everyone. Health officials are urging residents to limit prolonged outdoor activity until conditions improve.

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New Signage Coming to Highway 11 ATV Trail 

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc Warroad, Roseau, Minn — The ATV trail connecting Warroad and Roseau
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