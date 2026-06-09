SAFE Kids Grand Forks Reminding Parents about Importance of Water Safety

One of the most popular ways that people take advantage of the warm summer weather is by spending time on the water, whether it be a lake, river or pool. It’s important for parents to make sure that with fun, they are following proper water safety practices with their children. Carma Hanson of SAFE Kids Grand Forks says drowning is a silent killer, so it’s important for parents to be supervising their children anytime they’re near the water.

If you’re a family who’s lucky enough to have a pool at their home, Hansen says it’s also important for homeowners to make sure their pool is inaccessible to not only their children, but other area children.

Hansen says you should also be on the lookout for potential recalls of above ground pools.

More water safety materials can be seen on the SAFE Kids Grand Forks Website.