Skip to content

Anglers Reminded to Keep the Ice Clean 

Ice Fishing season is underway, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers to make sure they do their part in keeping our waters free of trash. Minnesota DNR Fisheries Supervisor Nathan Olson says you could face heavy fines for failing to keep your site clean. 

Olson also reminds anglers about the new regulation allowing the use of previously banned types of non-motorized hook setting devices. 

More information about ice fishing regulations can be seen on the Minnesota DNR Website.

January 21, 2026

Congress Rolls Back Ban Protecting Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness

Congress is moving to roll back a Biden Administration ban that protects the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
January 21, 2026

Sugarbeet update with ASGA President Neil Rockstad 

Congress recently passed the Farmer Bridge Assistance program, and $1 billion dollars will be allocated to the specialty
January 21, 2026

Fraud and Scams Reports on the Rise in Canada

Fraud and scam reports are on the rise in rural Manitoba, including the Rural Municipality of Piney. Sprague
« Prev1234567Next »