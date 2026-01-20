Anglers Reminded to Keep the Ice Clean 

Ice Fishing season is underway, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers to make sure they do their part in keeping our waters free of trash. Minnesota DNR Fisheries Supervisor Nathan Olson says you could face heavy fines for failing to keep your site clean.

Olson also reminds anglers about the new regulation allowing the use of previously banned types of non-motorized hook setting devices.

More information about ice fishing regulations can be seen on the Minnesota DNR Website.