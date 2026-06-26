Lancaster Native Named Roseau Market President at Border Bank

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

ROSEAU, Minn — A familiar face in Roseau County is stepping into a new leadership role at Border Bank.

Andrew Faken has been named Market President of the bank’s Roseau location, succeeding longtime Market President Tim Loven, who retired earlier this month. Faken, a Lancaster native, began his banking career in 2009 and joined Border Bank in 2018 as a Credit Officer. He was promoted to Business Banker in 2022 and has worked closely with businesses and community members throughout the greater Roseau area.

Faken is a graduate of North Dakota State University with a degree in finance and has remained active in the region beyond his banking career. He currently serves as Vice President of the Northwestern Minnesota Manufacturers Association, helping support one of Northwest Minnesota’s key economic sectors.

Bank officials say Faken’s strong community ties, experience in commercial lending, and understanding of the local economy made him a natural choice to lead the Roseau branch. In his new role, he will oversee operations and continue working with local businesses and residents throughout the region.