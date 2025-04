WITH EASTER JUST WEEKS AWAY, THE ROSEAU CIVIC AND COMMERCE HAS HOLDING AND EVENT FOR KIDS NEXT WEEKEND. JARRED RHODES WAS THE GUEST ON COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ON MONDAY AND GAVE US DETAILS.

LATER IN APRIL RHODES TALKED ABOUT A NEW EVENT THAT’S COMING TO TOWN.

LATER IN THE CONVERSATION RHODES TALKED ABOUT A GRANT THAT THE CITY OF ROSEAU WON FOR ONE OF THEIR EVENTS.

FOR A COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR THE CITY OF ROSEAU GO TO GOROSEAU.COM.