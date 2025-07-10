The City of Roseau’s Summer Surging Forward

By Mani Souphom – R & J Broadcasting | July 10, 2025

Roseau, MINN. – On Monday July 7, 2025 KQ92 and KRWB Radio attended the Roseau City Council meeting at City Hall. The agenda was jam-packed, and there were many projects completed or under way, from trees in the park, to a new roof for the Memorial arena, and even creating more river access and infrastructure for city residents and visitors to enjoy.

Roseau Mayor Dan Fabian, Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson, City Councilmen Pat Novacek, Amy Bassingthwaite, Brady Johnson, Oliver Ullman, and City Attorney Michelle Moren were present. City Superintendent Gary Przekwas, Police Chief Marc Hodge, and City Liquor Store Manager Niki Johnson were also present.

After the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the agenda, the meeting commenced with the Council hearing from residents regarding housing rebates, and licensing concerns at the Roseau City Center.

Roseau County District 2 Commissioner Jack Swanson also approached the Council and Mayor to raise concerns on the impact that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (which was signed into law July 4, 2025) will have on rural funding for infrastructure and older residents who rely on Medicaid for healthcare. The Mayor and Councilmen assured the Commissioner that they would continue to monitor issues as they arose, and thanked him and all Roseau County Commissioners for their continued work throughout the County.

Liquor Store Manager Niki Johnson shared financial information regarding sales and reported about $10,000 in losses that could be attributed, at least in part, to ongoing construction. City Superintendent Gary Przekwas mentioned that MNDOT was running ahead of schedule, and storm sewers had been completed, but local businesses would still face challenges as summer construction continued.

Mayor Fabian provided more comments on the current status of construction:

Superintendent Przekwas also provided an update on the new trash carts being supplied to Roseau City residents, stating that distribution would be completed in a few weeks based on inventory.

Police Chief Marc Hodge continued the meeting with updates regarding the completion of city camera installation, volunteers from their department that went to Bemidji for storm relief efforts, and training for the local police force. Hodge also gave a report on department reimbursements for equipment, and addressed infrastructure and equipment needs to potentially commit Roseau’s City Center to becoming an emergency shelter.

The Police Chief also raised to the Council an ongoing concern for the City: minors operating golf carts on city streets. Minnesota law dictates that anyone driving a golf cart on public streets must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license. Golf cart operations within a city’s limits are subject to Minnesota Statute 169.045 which states that under a written ordinance, a city may designate special roadways with the use of permits for golf cart drivers. The City of Roseau will look to develop an ordinance to address this concern in tandem with the Roseau Police Department.

Updates on City projects were brought forth by Community Development Coordinator Todd Peterson. While the City authorized Peterson to write a couple of grants, including one that would help fund a walkway and platform that could increase river access and shoreline fishing for residents, the biggest ticket item appeared to be renovating Roseau Memorial Arena.

Roseau’s Memorial Arena was first built in 1949, with expansions and updates happening all throughout its long history. The roof is now in need of asbestos abatement and general repairs, and at this meeting the City Council approved a motion that would award this project to Equity Builders & Construction.

We caught up with City Development Coordinator Todd Peterson to ask his thoughts on what projects might impact residents and visitors the most, or be most noticeable:

The City of Roseau appears optimistic about both the direction and progress on projects so far. Peterson let us know that while communications could be challenging, there were several avenues available for updates on progress on these projects:

Reporting from your communities, and for your communities, KQ92 and KRWB will continue to follow projects and updates from the City of Roseau.