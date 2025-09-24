Skip to content

Arctic Cat Seeks Funding to Renovate and Modernize

The Thief River Falls City Council provided support to an application proposed by Arctic Cat in a Minnesota Forward Fund application. This support is crucial for Arctic Cat to fund the renovation and modernization of its plant in Thief River Falls. 

Arctic Cat proposes to hire 120 new, full time employees by renovating and modernizing  its existing Thief River Falls facility. It plans to restore jobs and expand capacity that was lost under Textron’s previous ownership. In addition, the current ownership plans to purchase new equipment related to the expansion of production of snowmobiles, side-by-sides, ATV’s, and other power sports equipment.

Rick Trontvet, vice president of human resources at Arctic Cat, said the company is excited to be getting a new life. Trontvet told the council they don’t think the funding application will involve any expenses from city funds. Arctic Cat was owned by Textron until April when Brad Darling and an investment group purchased Arctic Cat.

