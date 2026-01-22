Area Legislators Attend Monthly RRWMB Meeting

The Red River Watershed Management Board held a legislative open house as a part of their monthly meeting on Tuesday, and a number of our area state legislators were in attendance, including Minnesota Senator Rob Kupec. Kupec spoke with R&J News about his takeaways from the visit.

Minnesota Senator Steve Green was also in attendance at the open house, and he shared his takeaways from the visit, which includes the need for more transparency, and a cost benefit analysis for projects across the state.

That was Senators Steve Green and Rob Kupec. More to come next week from the Red River Watershed Management Board’s monthly meeting in Moorhead.