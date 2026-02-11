Skip to content

Aria Nouveau Concert Duo is Coming to Warroad Riverplace

Warroad Riverplace has several concerts coming up over the next couple months hosted by the Northern Lights Concert Association and is set to host their second concert series at Warroad Riverplace, coming up Thursday February 19th at 7:30pm.

Headlining the show next week is acclaimed vocal duo Aria Nouveau.

Mitchell Johnson, President of the Northern Lights Concert Association, told us the concert series at Warroad Riverplace will continue to grow.

Johnson also told us how they find their artists and performers to headline shows.

Tickets are required for the concert, and those are $45 for the entire season, including upcoming shows The She Gees and The Suits.

Before the concert, you can enjoy a free artist reception from 5 to 7pm. No tickets required to attend the artist reception before the concert begins. 

Enjoy light refreshments, meet artist Nikki Besser, and experience her large-scale paper quilling artwork.You can get tickets on northernlightsconcerts.com and check out the event at warroadriverplace.org.

