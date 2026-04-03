Warroad F.R.E.D. Robotics Team in St. Cloud next week

By: Graham Scher | R&J Broadcasting Inc.

Warroad, Minn — As the season heads into Week 6, the Warroad F.R.E.D. robotics team is entering crunch time.

After weeks of designing, building, and refining, the team is now preparing to hit the road for their Week 6 competition in St. Cloud next week to put their robot to the test against some of the top teams in the region. Warroad Senior and F.R.E.D Team President Patrick Bane told us about their robot this year and how he would like to do, comparing it to the team’s 2023 win in the Great Northern Regional.

Junior designer and lead fabricator Everett Peterson told us some things they’ve done recently to their robot since their last competition and how the impact team has helped them advance.

We also caught up with F.R.E.D instructor Jeremy Culleton, who told us more about the IMPACT side of robotics and how it can help you get to State or even Worlds.

The Warroad F.R.E.D. robotics team will travel to St. Cloud next week, hoping their hard work pays off as they close out another season of competition.